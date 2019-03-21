Peotone man busted on cocaine charge in Kane County

AURORA — A Peotone man was arrested by Kane County sheriff’s deputies for being in possession of a controlled substance after he planned to sell more than $12,000 worth of cocaine to an informant in Aurora on March 13.

According to the Daily Herald, Robert E. Richards, 35, has been charged with one count of felony possession of 100 to 400 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A judge set Richards’ bond at $20,000.

The 35-year-old Richards had sold about two ounces (56.7 grams) of cocaine to a confidential source in DuPage County on Feb. 19, according to a sheriff’s report.

Richards admitted he planned to sell four ounces of cocaine to a confidential source at an Aurora mall on March 13.

Richards was stopped for a traffic violation while on his was on his way to the deal. A deputy smelled an odor of burned cannabis coming from Richards’ vehicle.

Richards denied smoking any marijuana, but during a search, a deputy found 4.2 ounces (121.1 grams) of cocaine, which investigators said was estimated value of $12,100.