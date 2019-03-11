3 men charged with home invasion in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested three men for a home invasion after an incident at an apartment in the 200 block of North Stadium Drive on March 6.

Dontel Kendrick, 34, was charged with home invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault, according to an information document filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office on March 8. A judge set his bond at $150,000.

Tyaun J. McClain, 19, was charged with home invasion and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

Carl D. Curtis, 28, was charged with home invasion. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

According to court documents, all three men have addresses in Columbus, Ohio.

According to Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, an officer was dispatched to the apartment via an open 911 call. When he arrived, a woman fled the apartment saying someone inside had a gun.

The officer found three men exiting the rear of the apartment. He was able to detain two while the other one fled on foot.

Bourbonnais officers and Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies found the third suspect a few blocks away.

They recovered a coat near the Bourbonnais Fire Department that matched the description of a coat one of the suspects was wearing. A firearm was recovered in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of West Country Court, which is located in the area of the complex.