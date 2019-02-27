Judge: Collins must repay $196K

URBANA — Former Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Roy Collins has learned he must repay more than $196,000 as part of his sentence on corruption charges.

Collins had to report to U.S. Bureau of Prisons to begin his 3½ year sentence by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

On Feb. 21, U.S. District Court Chief James E. Shadid ordered Collins to repay the park district and the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation $165,540.31 and Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais $31,253.21.

The park district and foundation restitution is based on the allegation Collins took money from the now defunct BBQ Fest, funds spent on building a pond at his Kankakee home and $42,604.30 for credit card expenses not reported to the park district board.

Shadid also ordered Collins to repay a loan and interest to Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais in the amount of $31,253.21. The loan was for $25,000.

In court documents, Collins said the loan was needed for funds to promote the 2016 BBQ Fest. Federal prosecutors argued Collins used the loan proceeds to cover up missing funds.

Collins’ attorney, Gregory T. Mitchell, argued Collins should have to repay $13,365 with the majority for the pond project.

Collins was sentenced last January by Shadid after he agreed to plead guilty to federal mail and wire fraud charges in 2017.

However, his sentencing was delayed when he filed a motion to withdraw the plea on grounds testimony by two witnesses to the grand jury was false.

Shadid denied the motion. Collins is appealing the sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The charges against Collins span from early 2012, when prosecutors allege unauthorized credit card purchases started, until early 2016, when prosecutors say Collins started creating false documents to conceal the theft from the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation.

Prosecutors were able to bring federal charges for mail fraud because Collins wrote a $3,008 check to Sky Group to purchase a pond liner for his home.

The use of his park district credit card for a $234 pair of boots from Boot Country in Nashville, Tenn., gave prosecutors the ability to bring charges of wire fraud.

Collins also was accused of taking money from BBQ Fest receipts in 2014 and 2015.