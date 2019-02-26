Man pleads guilty in 2017 murder case

KANKAKEE — Dequan M. Morris agreed to plead guilty in the October 2017 shooting death of Kevin Wright Jr.

Morris’ case was set for jury trial on Monday before Judge Kathy-Bradshaw-Elliott.

Instead, Morris took a blind plea agreement in which Elliott will determine the length of his prison sentence. That hearing will take place June 27.

Morris is facing 45 years to life.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he will seek a life sentence.

Morris is represented by attorney Anthony K. Tomkiewicz, of Plainfield.

Morris was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm for the Oct. 17, 2017 shooting.

Morris is alleged to have shot and killed Wright, wounded Antwan Lawrence and shot at Debraun Mayo in an alley in the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue.

Wright died of a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 19. Lawrence was struck in the stomach.

Police believed the shooting was in retaliation for an earlier incident in 2017.