Third suspect arrested in beating of man

BRADLEY — Kyle R. Woodruff, of Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police on Tuesday accused of being involved in the attack of a man last week at a bar in Bradley.

The 27-year-old Woodruff is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to an information sheet filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

A judge set bond at $200,000 according to online records from the Circuit Clerk’s office.

Woodruff appeared in Kankakee County court on Wednesday.

He is accused of being one of three men who attacked the victim inside the Whiskey House bar, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Woodruff’s twin brother, Keith Woodruff, was arrested after the incident along with William E. Jarvis, of Stelle.

Keith Woodruff paid the required 10 percent of his $20,000 bond and was released from Jerome Combs Detention Center, according to a prosecutor.

On Monday, Jarvis was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. A judge set a $200,000 bond for Jarvis. He also is being held on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

Jarvis is on parole after serving a three-year prison sentence on weapons charges.

According to an information sheet filed Monday, the 26-year-old Jarvis is accused of striking, stomping and kicking the victim about the head.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said the video from the bar shows one man punched the victim from behind near a pool table and the other two men attacked him. A pool cue and pool balls also were used in the attack.

One of the three suspects was asked to leave the bar earlier in the evening, Hamer said.