1 arrest made in beating of man at Bradley bar

KANKAKEE — William E. Jarvis, of Stelle, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery for beating a man at a Bradley bar on Friday.

The 26-year-old Jarvis is one of three men who were seen on video from the Whiskey House, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., attack the victim, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer.

Jarvis and another suspect, Keith Woodruff, were arrested shortly after the incident. The 27-year-old Woodruff paid the required bond and was released from Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set bond at $200,000 for Jarvis.

Jarvis was out on parole on weapons charges. He pleaded guilty in February 2017.

Investigators were still searching for the third suspect.

According to an information sheet filed in the Circuit Clerk’s office on Monday, Jarvis is accused of striking, stomping and kicking the victim about the head.

When officers arrived at the bar at 9:55 p.m., the victim was laying on the floor in a puddle of blood, and two women were applying pressure to stop bleeding from his head, Hamer said.

Investigators were able to talk to the victim later at the hospital.

Hamer said the video showed one man punch the victim from behind near a pool table and the other two men attack him. A pool cue and pool balls also were used in the attack.

Hamer said one of the three suspects was asked to leave the bar earlier that evening.

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct reporting errors.</em>