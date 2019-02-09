Blotter: Feb. 11, 2019

Drugs

Officers from the Kankakee Police’s Gang Enforcement tactical Unit arrested Cornell Ward III, 30, of Kankakee, for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, resisting a peace officer, fleeing and eluding an officer and driving on a suspended license on Feb. 7. According to a report, at 4:18 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop at North Industrial Avenue and East Locust Street. The driver, Ward, fled on foot. He was found hiding in a basement of a vacant house in the 200 block of North Cottage Avenue. Officers recovered 17.5 ounces of cannabis from the vehicle.

Sexual assault

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Brennan M. Love, of Bradley, with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault, according to an information sheet filed in the Circuit Clerk’s office on Feb. 8. According to a prosecutor, Love is alleged to have assaulted the juvenile between July 8, 2013, and July 7, 2017. Love was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police on Feb. 7. A judge set Love’s bond at $350,000.