Juvenile arrested in Kankakee shooting

KANKAKEE — An 18-year-old man suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound after being shot by a juvenile boy on Wednesday.

The victim underwent surgery at Riverside Medical Center, according to Kankakee police.

Bradley police located the alleged shooter at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue in Bradley.

The suspect was expected to appear in juvenile court today.

At 3:15 p.m., Kankakee police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of South Wildwood Avenue.

According to scanner traffic, a dispatcher reported a caller said they heard a shot fired in the alley in the 100 block of South Wildwood.

Officers were unable to find a victim, witnesses or any evidence of a shooting.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of South Wildwood at 4:40 p.m. where Kankakee Fire paramedics were transporting a shooting victim to the hospital.

Investigators were able to verify the victim had been shot at 3:15 p.m. and had been inside the residence since the shooting.

Lt. Dave Skelly, investigations commander for Kankakee police, could not comment on what caused the shooting or why it took an hour for someone to call paramedics.