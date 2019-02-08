Former Reed-Custer teacher accused of sex abuse released after paying bond

JOLIET — A former Reed-Custer High School teacher accused of sexual assault of a juvenile boy was released from Will County Jail on Feb. 4 after paying the required bond.

Dayna Chidester, of Manhattan, was charged Jan. 4 with six counts of criminal sexual abuse for an incident that occurred Oct. 1, 2018, according to Will County Circuit Clerk online records.

Chidester, 50, also is charged with grooming and indecent solicitation for an incident that occurred Sept. 1, 2018.

These incidents were alleged to have taken place with a 14-year-old Manhattan boy.

Initially, Chidester’s bond was set at $1 million.

After a hearing on Jan. 28, a judge reduced Chidester’s bond to $250,000.

Other conditions of her bond require that she have no contact with the victim or any minor outside her immediate family; have any contact with Reed-Custer High School or any other school; is not allowed to use the internet and must surrender her passport to the Manhattan Police Department.

The incidents did not involve any Reed-Custer students, according to Reed-Custer Superintendent Mark Mitchell.

Chidester’s arrest came one day after she resigned her teaching position at Reed-Custer.

She taught consumer and family sciences. She also supervised the COOP work program, oversaw the teaching internships and co-sponsored the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization.

Chidester’s resignation came about from an ongoing drug investigation by Braidwood police.

On Dec. 20, the mother of a Reed-Custer student contacted a school resource officer in regard to alleged text messages related to illegal drugs being exchanged between a high school student and Chidester.

Reed-Custer administrators met with investigators during the holiday break and learned the alleged texts did exist, according to a release.

Chidester is the second Reed-Custer teacher to be arrested on sex charges.

On Dec. 4, 2018, Kevin Macha was charged with possession of child pornography. Macha taught band in grades 5 through 12. He resigned from the district.