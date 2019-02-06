Man held on $150,000 bond in domestic incident

KANKAKEE — Quantel G. Riley, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on battery, assault and gun charges on Sunday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the 40-year-old Riley with aggravated discharge of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and aggravated assault.

A judge set Riley’s bond at $150,000 on Tuesday.

According to a prosecutor, Riley’s wife told investigators there was a disagreement in their home in the 300 block of West Bourbonnais Street. She said Riley grabbed her by the neck and shoved a handgun in her mouth.

She was able to get free and fled out of the house. As she was driving away, she said Riley fired two shots at the vehicle and then three more shots into the air.

Police recovered five shell casings.