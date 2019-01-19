Police looking for federal inmate accidentally released from Kankakee County jail

KANKAKEE — Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a federal inmate that was accidentally released from the Jerome Combs Detention Center on Friday.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff's Department release, 41-year-old Anees Ahmed Usmani was discharged in place of another inmate by mistake at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A message was left with the sheriff's department for further information.

Usmani was being held in Kankakee by the U.S. Marshals Service on federal drug charges. Usmani has been jailed here since December 2018 on drug-related charges. He has no history of weapons offenses.

The Marshals Service has an agreement with the county to house prisoners at the jail.

Usmani was dropped off at a local business after receiving a ride from another inmate who was released at the same time.

Anyone with any information regarding Usmani's whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Any information that leads to Usmani’s apprehension may lead to a cash reward.