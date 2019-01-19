Missing inmate taken back into custody

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A federal inmate being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center that was inadvertently released on Friday has been taken back into custody, according to a release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s police.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Anees Ahmed Usmani, of Chicago, was apprehended without incident by Deputy U.S. Marshals and FBI agents in the Lincolnwood neighborhood, north of Chicago.

The 41-year-old Usmani was let out in place of another inmate at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

He was dropped off at a local business after receiving a ride from another inmate who was being released simultaneously.

Usmani has no history of weapons offenses.

Usmani was being held in Kankakee for the U.S. Marshals Service since December 2018 on federal drug-related offenses. The Marshals Service has a bed rental agreement with Kankakee County.

“We are continuing to investigate the incident to determine what mistakes were made and why,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “We are extremely appreciative to all of the local police agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as community-at-large, for assisting us in the search for Usmani.”

A message was left with the sheriff’s office for further information, including how long before it was discovered Usmani was missing.