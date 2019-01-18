Blotter: Jan. 18, 2019

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Area Enforcement Group arrested Deric Wren Jr., 37, of Kankakee, for delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 15. According to a prosecutor, Wren is accused of selling crack cocaine on two separate occasions (Jan. 10 and Jan. 15) to a confidential informant. According to a KAMEG release, Wren was arrested in the 500 block of East Cypress Street. Agents seized 3.9 grams of suspected ecstasy. A judge set his bond at $150,000.

DUI

Kankakee police arrested Jamie Jones, 45, of Bonfield, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 17. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to the area of West Calista and South Main Avenue to an anonymous report of a traffic accident at 2:18 a.m. The vehicle appeared to have hit a tree in the 2000 block of West Calista. The driver of the vehicle, Jones, was transported to Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital for abrasions to his head.