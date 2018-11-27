2 people arrested on murder, battery charges

KANKAKEE — A 34-year-old man, of Kankakee, and a 23-year-old woman, of Coloradon have been arrested on first-degree murder and battery charges in the death of a child on Monday.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the pair are being held over until Wednesday’s bond court “as we gather some additional reports.”

“Once we get the final reports today, we’ll review them as a team and determine appropriate charges,” he said.

Kankakee County sheriff’s police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Coroner Bob Gessner said the sheriff’s office will issue a press release this morning. He said he could comment on the case after the release is issued

A message was left with Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe this morning seeking information.