license plates stolen

KANKAKEE —

Gilreath 11/23/2018

14:34:55

2018-

00058288 LOST ARTICLES; 200 N 6TH AVE Villagomez

On 11/23/2018 at approximately 2:34 p.m. this Reporting Officer was dispatched to 200 N. 6th Ave. in reference to theft of a license plate. R/O spoke with Gilreath. Gilreath advised, he noticed earlier this morning, the front license plate was missing to his vehicle. He states, the rear license plate was also tampered with. The license plate was entered into Leads.

Sherwood 11/24/2018

16:42:32

2018-

00058501 LOST ARTICLES; 400 N HOBBIE

AVE Johnson

Gary Sherwood stated on 11/24/18 at approximately 4:42PM that someone had stolen his license plates from his vehicle while parked at 400 N. Hobbie between September 17 and contacting police. The license plate was entered into L.E.A.D.S. Mr. Sherwood stated that someone had replaced the rear plate was with an Illinois plate. The plate was not brought to the Kankakee City's Police Department from Chebanse where the vehicle was reported to be located.