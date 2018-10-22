Bourbonnais man charged in gummi bear incident

KANKAKEE — Charles S. Roberts III, of Bourbonnais, has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in a case linked to six Kankakee High School students eating marijuana-laced gummi bears on Oct. 17.

Two of the six students were treated at local hospitals.

School administrators became concerned when students began acting abnormally during classes shortly after eating the bears Wednesday.

According to prosecutor Daniel Reedy, the student who brought the bears to school said his dad’s friend, Roberts, came over and made a batch of the bears laced with pot.

The student said there were hundreds of bears in the batch and he took some. He was charged as a juvenile for possession of cannabis.

Reedy said investigators confiscated a “large stash” of pot-laced bears that weighed 4,000 grams.

Judge Clark Erickson set the 35-year-old Roberts’ bond at $150,000.