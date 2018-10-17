Kankakee man gets 15-year sentence for role in robbery of Champaign business

Daily Journal staff report

URBANA — Randy Williams, of Kankakee, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in the armed robbery of a Sprint store in Champaign in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow sentenced the 29-year-old Williams. In addition, Williams was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $32,121.81, to the Sprint Store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.

Williams has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since September 2017, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

On June 14, Williams was convicted by a jury for his role as the getaway driver in the armed robbery.

During the trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that a group of robbers traveled to Champaign on July 28, 2016, and held two customers and two employees at gunpoint while robbing the store of its cellphones. The victims were bound by their wrists and ankles with zip-ties.

According to trial testimony, Williams waited in the getaway vehicle while his two co-conspirators, Thomas James and Andre Nunn, went into the store.

On Dec. 28, 2017, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce sentenced James to 19 years in prison for his role in the Champaign robbery and the robbery of a Circle K, 581 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, on Aug. 6, 2016.

Another co-defendant, Jaevontae Williams, was sentenced to seven years on July 28. Nunn is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elly Peirson and Ryan Finlen prosecuted the case against Williams. The charges were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Champaign Police Department, Kankakee Police Department, and Illinois State Police.