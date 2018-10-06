Davis found not guilty of drug-induced homicide

KANKAKEE — Javonta L. Davis was found not guilty Friday of the drug-induced homicide of Jeremy Lahay in November 2016.

A Kankakee County jury took 75 minutes to come to their decision on the fate of the 26-year-old Davis.

Davis, of Pembroke, remains in jail pending a bond reduction hearing Thursday. His bond remains at $1 million, which was set when he was arrested on the drug-induced homicide.

He has a pending case for possession of heroin with intent to deliver from 2017 and is on 24 months probation after pleading guilty to a possession of controlled substance charge from 2015. The state’s attorney office filed a petition to revoke the probation when Davis was arrested for the homicide case in April 2017.

Davis was accused of selling the 26-year-old Lahay and his fiancée, Kaitlyn Berry, heroin laced with fentanyl that led to Lahay’s overdose death on Nov. 18, 2016.

Defense attorney Bart Beals, of Chicago, took Berry to task for the inaccuracy of her story she told to investigators in three different interviews they conducted.

Beals and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said jurors told them Berry’s credibility led them to a not guilty verdict. They knew someone sold the couple the heroin but there was not enough evidence to prove it was Davis.

“They went by the law,” Beals said. “They did the right thing.

“My heart goes out to Jeremy Lahay’s family. My client was not the person who sold them the drugs.”

Rowe was disappointed in the outcome.

“We felt the evidence justified the charge,” he said. “When the evidence is there, we will file charges.”

It was the first time since 2007 a drug-induced homicide case was tried. In that 2007 case, a 23-year-old woman was acquitted of giving her date too much methadone.

Berry said she and Lahay bought the heroin at a trailer in Pembroke Township. The cost for 1 gram went from $100 to $150. She said they were told “this is some good s--t.”

She testified that over a five-hour period they each snorted three lines of heroin. Berry came home from work early because she felt ill. She found Lahay unresponsive in their bedroom.

Dr. Valerie Arangelovich testified Lahay’s primary cause of death was heroin, fentanyl, aecetyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

The level of fentanyl in his blood was 36 nanograms per milliliter. Arangelovich said 3 nanograms per milliliter is enough to cause death.

Lahay became addicted to hydrocodone, which he took after injuring his back at work in Lafayette, Ind., his mother, Lisa Mynatt, testified earlier in the week. The family moved there when he was 14 or 15.

Mynatt said her son was able to get clean before he moved back to Kankakee County in 2014. He first lived with Kaitlyn Berry’s brother, who he had been friends with since they were children.

In 2015, Lahay and Berry began dating. He moved in with her at her parents’ home two or three months later.

Berry said Lahay began using heroin again and she started using as well. They were ingesting heroin at least every other day, she testified.