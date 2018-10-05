Fentanyl was primary cause of man's overdose death: doctor

KANKAKEE — A forensic pathologist testified Thursday that tests showed Jeremy Lahay had a lethal level of fentanyl in his body at the time of his death in November 2016.

The 26-year-old Lahay was found unresponsive in a bedroom he shared with his fianceé, Kaitlyn Berry, in the Bradley home of her parents.

Javonta Davis is on trial for the drug-induced homicide of Lahay on Nov. 18, 2016.

Davis is accused of selling the couple heroin laced with fentanyl from a trailer in Hopkins Park earlier that same day. He is represented by Chicago attorney Bart Beals.

Prosecuting the case are Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Kosman.

The trial continued today with the jury expected to begin deliberations.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Davis is facing six to 30 years in prison.

It is the first time since 2007 that the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office has tried a defendant for causing the death of a person with drugs they sold.

Dr. Valerie Arangelovich testified the level of fentanyl found in Lahay’s blood was 36 nanograms per milliliter.

Kosman asked if that was a high level.

Arangelovich said death can start at 3 nanograms per milliliter.

Cocaine, acetyl fentanyl and heroin contributed to Lahay’s death. The acetyl fentanyl was illegally made as well, Arangelovich said.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is used as a surgical anesthesia.

Kaitlyn Berry testified earlier in the week, the couple each did three lines of the heroin they bought the morning of Nov. 18, 2016. She said the effects from it were much more intense and immediate. She said it made her nauseous.

Berry said she went to work about 2 p.m. but came home early because she wasn’t feeling well. She found Lahay slumped over the bed and performed CPR on him. He was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at the home.

Lahay became addicted to hydrocodone, which he took after injuring his back at work in Lafayette, Ind., his mother, Lisa Mynatt, testified earlier in the week. The family moved there when he was 14 or 15.

Mynatt said her son was able to get clean before he moved back to Kankakee County in 2014. He first lived with Kaitlyn Berry’s brother, who he had been friends with since they were children.

In 2015, Lahay and Berry began dating. He moved in with her at her parents’ home two or three months later.

Berry said Lahay began using heroin again and she started using as well. They were ingesting heroin at least every other day, she testified.