Bradley man arrested for soliciting teen online

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Martin Franklin Walter Bollhorst, of Bradley, was arrested Tuesday on four felony counts alleging he solicited someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl from Virginia for sex.

The 54-year-old Bollhorst is currently at Jerome Combs Detention Center awaiting extradition to Fairfax County, Va.

The alleged victim in this case was actually the persona of a 13-year-old girl that Detective Robert Bauer, of the Fairfax County Police, had created to capture online predators.

Bauer began communicating with the defendant during a multijurisdictional traveler operation that began in July.

During online conversations, the defendant is alleged in charges to have made direct sexual overtures toward the individual he believed to be an underage girl.

According to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, Investigator Megan Brooks, working with the Fairfax County Police Department, assisted in tracking the defendant’s IP address.

She also visited a Bradley bar the defendant frequents, where she conducted surveillance to match his live description with digital photos he had sent to the Fairfax County detective. In addition, Investigator Dan Simenson, from the Crimes Against Children Unit, assisted during the execution of the search warrant.

State’s Attorney Glasgow’s Crimes Against Children Unit became involved in the case at the request of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which had been assisting Fairfax County in the case.

“Our children are sacred. If we are to protect them, we must be willing and ready to lend our expertise to any outside agency that is building a case to take a child predator off the streets,” Glasgow said. “Megan Brooks is a resourceful investigator who I have directed to extend her hand in cooperation with law enforcement throughout the country when necessary and appropriate.”

Brooks also is the handler of Cache, a 75-pound black Labrador who is trained to detect hidden electronic devices that might be used by suspects to store illegal child pornography.