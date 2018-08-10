Doctor: Child died of multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma

KANKAKEE — The forensic pathologist that performed the autopsy on Michael Young said the 1½-year-old died from multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Michael is the son of Keon Stokes, who is accused of killing the child while in his care in April 2016.

Tamesha Young, Michael’s mother, allowed Stokes to take him to visit with family that was in town for his great-grandmother’s funeral.

The trial continued Friday. It will go to the jury early next week.

On Thursday, Dr. Valerie Arangelovich testified about her findings from the autopsy she performed on Michael on April 12, 2016, one day after he was pronounced dead at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital. Her testimony included pictures from the autopsy.

It proved tough on the jurors and Stokes. At least four jurors were affected by the graphic photos. A woman juror was brought to tears and held her hand to her mouth. Stokes kept his head down and used a tissue to dab the tears. At one point, he looked at a photo and quickly covered his eyes.

Autopsy results

First State’s Attorney Joe Kosman asked Arangelovich what was found during the internal examination. She said when she made an incision in the torso, blood “started flowing out.” It came from the right adrenal gland that had bursts and totaled 60 milliliters. A child that age has about 1,000 milliliters.

Arangelovich said just the injury to the right adrenal gland could cause death in a child.

On cross examination, defense attorney Robert Pervan said the 60 milliliters was the equivalent of four teaspoons.

Arangelovich said there was more blood taken from the child’s body cavity. A large amount of blood that came from the gland had flowed into Michael’s scrotal area. The liver showed signs of bruising, as did three spots on Michael’s scalp. His brain had swelled because of lack of oxygen caused by blood loss. There was bruising on his face and front and back of his torso. Arangelovich testified many of the bruises were recent.

Pervan asked if she could give a timeline when they might have occurred. Arangelovich said she only could say they were recent.

Arangelovich said blunt force trauma can be accidental when questioned by Pervan. She found Michael had no broken bones.

Overheard statements

Kankakee County Corrections Officer Zack Curwick testified he became concerned about Stokes’ behavior awaiting his bond hearing. Watching the prisoners as they awaited their hearing, Curwick testified Stokes’ behavior caught his attention.

“He was rocking back and forth in his chair. He looked irritated. He was mumbling to himself and other prisoners were talking about him” Curwick said. “He talked about driving to Manteno. He said something about he tried to save his son but he was already dead. He said his son’s mother was keeping him away and that’s why he did it (killed him).”

Stokes drove his cousin Angelo Norals to a temp agency for a training session on April 11.

It was there Stokes became frantic after he found his unresponsive son in his car seat. He ran back into the agency and asked to call 911 but left. He said he could get to the hospital quicker.

A Kankakee police officer found Stokes with the child at his apartment complex in the 600 block of North Entrance Avenue. He escorted Stokes and Michael to St. Mary’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Curwick testified he had no idea what the charges were against Stokes, since another corrections officer was in charge of gathering bond and court date information in another room.

On cross examination by defense attorney Gregory Reeder, Curwick testified he was standing 10 feet away from Stokes when he made the statements.