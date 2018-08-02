Bourbonnais police investigate 2 home burglaries

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police are investigating two daytime burglaries of homes in the Village Meadows subdivision that occurred sometime between July 17 and 27.

According to a release, jewelry and cash were taken from each home.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Investigators remind residents to report any suspicious persons or vehicles to police immediately.

Anyone with information can call police at 815-802-5342, or you also can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Information that leads to the apprehension of these criminals might result in a reward.