2 arrested for robbing Gardner bank

MORRIS — Corey S. Canterbury, 22, of Gardner, and Daytona Fisher, 22, of Braceville, were arrested on Thursday for robbing the First Midwest Bank in Gardner.

According to Grundy County Sheriff Kevin Callahan, officers were called at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday to the bank.

Investigators learned a suspect fled on a motorcycle. They interviewed witnesses and were able to develop leads that led to the arrests of the pair. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Callahan said the bank employees and numerous tips from citizens were critical to investigators making the arrests within 24 hours of the robbery.

“The community partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Gardner and Grundy County is the reason this incident and others are able to be resolved quickly,” Callahan stated.