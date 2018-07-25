Blotter: July 25, 2018

<strong>Aggravated assault</strong>

• Watseka police arrested Lynn M. Martin, 64, of Kentland, Ind., for aggravated assault on July 17. According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block East Mulberry Street a second time for a domestic dispute. Martin was holding a loaded pistol, which officers were able to secure.

<strong>Delivery of controlled substance</strong>

• Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Byron O. Corbitt, 41, of Kankakee, and Quameka L. Wilson, 36, of Kankakee, and charged each with delivery of controlled substance on July 20. Agents executed a search warrant at 359 E. Hickory St., Apt. 2, Kankakee, at 10:20 p.m. During a search, agents recovered 0.7 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine and cash. A judge set Corbitt’s bond at $100,000 and Wilson’s at $50,000.

<strong>Driving under the influence</strong>

• Watseka police arrested Alicia N. Hendrickson, 32, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC over .08, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal lane usage. According to a release, there were calls from concerned motorists about Hendrickson as she was driving on U.S. Route 24 eastbound into Watseka. Police made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East Walnut.

<strong>Possession of methamphetamine</strong>

• Milford police arrested Michael E. Ervin, 56, of Woodland, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 17. He posted the required bond and was released, according to a release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

<strong>Sexual assault</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested Ianeli A. Medina, 18, of Kankakee, for criminal sexual assault on July 23. According to a prosecutor, officers discovered a vehicle near the area River Road by Spalsh Valley Aquatic Center at 1:20 a.m. Ianeli and a 14-year-old male were found in the vehicle putting on their clothes. A judge set Ianeli’s bond at $5,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

• Watseka police investigated a report of shots fired in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 5:45 p.m. on July 15.

• Watseka police investigated a report of shots fired in the 15000 block of East Walnut Street at 7:10 p.m. on July 14. Further investigation led officers to find that a male subject had accidentally fired his pistol while in the area.