Blotter: June 14, 2018

DUI

Bradley police arrested Andrew J. Saddler, 32, of Wonder Lake, for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 13. An officer pulled over a Dodge Charger in the 100 block of South Kinzie Avenue for a traffic violation. The officer smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the car. Saddler refused all testing.

Possession of weapon

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Rodney K. Allen, 32, of Kankakee, and Brandon D. Adams, 24, of Kankakee, on June 7. Adams was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Allen was charged with driving while license suspended. Allen was the driver of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of East Risser Street and South Albert Street in Kankakee. A semi-automatic handgun was found during a search. Also confiscated was approximately 4.5 grams of suspected ecstasy, 13.8 grams of suspected cannabis and .7 grams of suspected crack cocaine. A judge set Adams’ bond at $150,000. A judge released Allen on a personal recognizance bond.