Blotter: June 7, 2018

<strong>DUI</strong>

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Tyler O. Smith, 25, of Manteno, for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 27. A trooper on patrol in Kankakee County at 11:16 p.m. was southbound on U.S. Route 45/52 at 10000N Road when another vehicle traveling northbound swerved into the trooper’s lane almost hitting the trooper’s vehicle. Smith showed signs of alcohol impairment after being stopped. Smith was issued tickets for improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Kolton R. Koch, 23, of Clifton, for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 27. A trooper on patrol in Kankakee County at 2:04 a.m. observed a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and speeding on Schuyler Avenue at South Tec Drive. Koch showed signs of alcohol impairment after being stopped and was issued tickets for improper lane usage, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Paris L. Myhand, 37, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked on May 26. A trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and fail to signal when changing lanes on East Court Street at Fairmont Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Myhand showed signs of alcohol impairment after being stopped. Myhand was issued tickets for improper lane usage, failure to signal when required and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

<strong>Possession of methamphetamine</strong>

Watseka police arrested Nathan M. Walwer, 34, of Watseka, for possession of methamphetamine on June 3. Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated male walking with a small child on West North Street at the intersection with North Second Street at 8:26 p.m. The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office charged Walwer with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. A judge set his bond at $3,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue at 12:18 a.m. June 3. Officers found several spent shell casings, a large gathering attending a birthday party in the block was dispersing when officers arrived. The owner of the house said she knew there were shots fired in the proximity of her home. No one was injured and there was no suspect information.

<strong>Theft</strong>

The owner of Station Street Bar, 300 W. Station St., told Kankakee police that between 8 a.m June 3 and 8 a.m. June 4 unknown person(s) gained entry into his office and took an undetermined amount of cash out of a desk.

<strong>Unlawful use of weapon</strong>

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Larry L. Dorsey, 30, of Pembroke Township, and Taynsha Smith, 30, of Pembroke Township, and charged both with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on May 28. A tip from a confidential source led agents to stop a vehicle in the 2700 block of South 13000E Road. Dorsey was the driver. A handgun was found on the driver’s seat side as well as another in Smith’s purse in the back seat. According to a prosecutor, Dorsey and Smith each had valid FOID cards but not concealed carry permits. A judge set bond for both Dorsey and Smith at $30,000 each.

Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Avery Logan, 32, for unlawful use of a weapon by a person without a FOID card on May 25. Deputies were called to SS Friendly Mart, 2727 S. 13000E Road on May 25 to investigate a report of a subject with a gun. Deputies located Logan inside the business standing next to a machine with a .357 magnum in a shoulder holster. The gun had a round in the chamber and a full magazine. A judge set his bond at $50,000.