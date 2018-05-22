Blotter: May 22, 2018

<strong>DUI</strong>

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Brian J. Caputo Jr., 23, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 20. A trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 302 in Kankakee County for speeding (97 mph in a 70-mph zone). Caputo showed signs of alcohol impairment. Caputo was issued tickets for speeding, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, following too closely, failure to signal when changing lanes and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Kyle J. Smith, 33, of Morris, for driving under the influence on May 20. A trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 17 at 14000W Road in Kankakee County. The trooper talked to Smith at the hospital, who showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Smith was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Illinois Sate Police District 21 arrested Ashley D. Rounds, 32, of Manteno, for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 20. A trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 307 in Kankakee County for speeding (113 mph in a 70 mph zone). Rounds showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rounds was issued tickets for excessive speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

<strong>Unlawful use of weapon</strong>

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Brian E. Byrd, 48, of Hammond, Ind., for unlawful use of a weapon on May 20. A trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 304 for driving above the posted speed limit. Byrd was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Kevin A. Charles, 43, of Chicago. A search of the vehicle revealed a stun gun, brass knuckles and 12.13 grams of cannabis. Charles was issued tickets for possession of cannabis under 30 grams, speeding and driving while license suspended.