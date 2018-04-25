Blotter: April 25, 2018

Battery

Kankakee police arrested Christopher J. Pulley, 19, of Kankakee, for battery and disorderly conduct on April 20. According to police, Pulley is a student at Avis Huff in Kankakee. He walked into a teacher’s room and was asked to leave. Pulley became upset and pushed the teacher and punched him in the face four or five times. The teacher was able to push Pulley out of the room and close and lock the door. A judge set his bond at $5,000.

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum arrested Tracey D. Ivory, 47, of Chicago for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 23. At 8:19 p.m., a trooper observed a semi-tractor trailer traveling under the posted minimum speed limit of 45 mph and swerving. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Ivory, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Ivory was issued tickets for violating the minimum speed limit, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum arrested Kimberly K. Kofoot, 47, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 22. At 3:16 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle swerving. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Kofoot, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Kofoot was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.

Kankakee police arrested Kevin E. Robicheaux, 23, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on April 22. According to a report, officers responded to an accident at 300 North Indiana Avenue at 2 a.m. A vehicle driven by Robicheaux had crashed into a tree. Officers found him in possession of a .380 caliber handgun and suspected crack cocaine. Robicheaux was issued tickets for operating an uninsured vehicle, driving on a suspended license, failure to reduce speed, seat belt required and illegal transportation of alcohol. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Bradley police arrested Joshua Ramirez, 33, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol, under the influence of alcohol with blood or breath alcohol content greater than .08 and possession of a controlled subject on April 19. According to a police report, an officer was called to the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in regard to an unknown problem with a car. The right front tire of the vehicle was damaged. The officer smelled alcohol on Ramirez’s breath. Ramirez agreed to take a Breathalyzer at the police station, which resulted in .206 breath alcohol content. Officers found a small bag containing a white powdery substance in a pants pocket. The contents tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.3 grams. A judge set his bond at $7,500 for the DUI.

Kankakee police arrested Eric M. Pegram, 23, for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 19. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of South Greenwood Avenue for an accident involving four vehicles. Pegram appeared to be intoxicated and submitted to field sobriety tests. Peagram refused treatment by Kankakee Fire personnel.

• Bradley police arrested Jeremy J. Kolesar, 38, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on April 18. According to a report, Kolesar hit two vehicles in Bradley. Kolesar sped away before being stopped by Kankakee police on East Station Street. Kolesar refused all testing. A judge set Kolesar’s bond at $10,000.

<strong>Possession of cannabis</strong>

• Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum arrested Christopher A. Hill III, 19, of Chicago, for possession of cannabis under 30 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 21. At 12:12 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle traveling at 106 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 311. The trooper stopped the vehicle in which Hill was a passenger. A subsequent search revealed 29.6 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

<strong>Possession of controlled substance</strong>

• Illinois State Polilce District 21 Ashkum arrested Solomon A. William, 23, of Dolton, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis under 30 grams, delivery of controlled substance delivery of cannabis and bringing contraband into a penal institution on April 22. At 6:52 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 288. The trooper stopped the vehicle. A subsequent search of Williams and the vehicle revealed 31 Xanax pills and 24.9 grams of cannabis. Williams was issued tickets for speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

<strong>Theft</strong>

• Bourbonnais police arrested Peter W. Gladkowski, 51, for theft and unlawful possession of a debit card on April 19. According to a police report, Gladkowski used the victim’s debit card to withdraw $388.05 in three transactions after obtaining information from the victim. The victim said it was possible Gladkowski got the information when the victim was doing work at his uncle’s house, where Gladlowski was staying at the time. A judge set Gladkowski’s bond at $44,400.