Fugitive's taunting of sheriff on social media leads to his arrest

KANKAKEE — Beware. The long arm of the law can reach out of Kankakee County, the state of Illinois and the United States and grab you if you flee justice.

It happened to 35-year-old Jacob P. Pitts, who was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant since not appearing for a court date for five cases on Dec. 4, 2017.

Those cases involve delivery of a controlled substance (2015), criminal trespass to land (2017), damage to property (2017) and producing 50 to 200 cannabis plants (2016).

On Wednesday in Kankakee County court, a judge kept Pitts’ bond at $50,000 per the amount set on the warrant. He was extradited back to Illinois from Miami-Dade County, Fla.

Pitts was featured in the Kankakee County Sheriff’s weekly Warrant Wednesday in December 2017. It is a weekly feature posted on social media highlighting alleged criminals who are wanted for skipping court dates or who have been indicted.

Several months afterward, Pitts started taunting sheriff’s police and Sheriff Mike Downey in particular, by providing vague descriptions of his whereabouts, which included Guatemala and Mexico.

Pitts created fictitious Facebook accounts under other names — including sheriff’s employees — and sent emails in an effort to mock law enforcement.

Pitts was apprehended in Guatemala after his latest taunt as he attempted to renew his passport.

He outsmarted himself.

According to a release, individuals cannot renew a passport when they have a warrant for their arrest.

“The decision to extradite Pitts was an easy one as with the assistance of State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, as the cost of extradition will be requested to be included to Pitts’ court costs pending a plea or finding of guilty,” Downey said in a release.

“When individuals fail to appear for their scheduled court appearances, it puts an extreme burden on the entire system including the state’s attorney, public defender, circuit clerk and the numerous police agencies that use valuable resources to apprehend those who lack the personal responsibility to appear in court as required.”

Sheriff’s police have apprehended several other fugitives after similar taunts in the past.

“Fortunately for us, some of these fugitives cannot resist the urge to claim their 15 minutes of fame,” Downey said. “If they want to offer a little more incentive to our officers by mocking them on social media, so be it. It’s unfortunate that some refuse to play by the rules like everybody else.”

If you know the whereabouts of any other fugitives, please call 815-932-7463.