Reluctant witness testifies in Javan Thompson murder trial

KANKAKEE — The last of four passengers in a car driven by the late Jerome Lucius reluctantly testified in the trial of accused killer Javan J. Thompson on Wednesday.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting Jerome Lucius in the left side of the head on April 15, 2012. Lucius was driving a Dodge Charger with four passengers near the intersection of East Oak Street and North Taylor Avenue when he was shot. Lucius was pronounced dead the next day.

The trial continued today and the jury is expected to begin deliberations on Friday.

Passenger Curtis Anderson had been a no-show on Monday and Tuesday for prosecutors. Judge Clark Erickson issued a criminal contempt warrant on Monday.

After having conversations with Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on Wednesday morning, Anderson agreed to testify.

Prior to his cross examination of Anderson, defense attorney Brandon McRoyal asked Anderson how he was feeling.

“Not good,” Anderson said as he looked at the ground.

McRoyal asked Anderson why he didn’t show up until Wednesday.

Anderson testified someone made a meme on social media that called him a court snitch and something bad would happen to him. A meme can be a humorous image, video or piece of text that is copied quickly by others that see it.

“That was a threat and I wanted to get the hell on (out),” Anderson said.

Dickenson told the court that Rowe had offered to help Anderson relocate with some financial assistant, the first month’s rent and security deposit.

It was a touchy topic that McRoyal asked about.

“That was an option. It’s not what I wanted,” Anderson said.

After Anderson testified, the warrant was voided by Erickson at the request of assistant prosecutors Bill Dickenson and Ed Pentuic.

Just as fellow passengers Tyrese Herron and cousins Jerrell and Johnathan Wade testified on Tuesday, Anderson said he did not see who fired the fatal shot.

Anderson testified he ducked when he heard the shot that came through the open window of the left back passenger seat where he was sitting.

Anderson said he saw Thompson flee on foot after he got out to attend to Lucius.

“I looked and saw Javan running with a gun,” Anderson said. He could not remember which way Thompson ran.

It is the second time Kankakee County prosecutors are trying Thompson. A mistrial was declared in the 28-year-old’s first trial in March 2017 after jurors could not come to a verdict.

Thompson was arrested in June 2015. He fled the state shortly after the shooting.

No weapon has been recovered.