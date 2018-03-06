Blotter: March 6, 2018

<strong>Disorderly conduct</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested two men for disorderly conduct for fighting inside the Jewel store, 446 S. Washington Ave., on March 4. When officers arrived there was a large crowd yelling and screaming inside the store at 10:38 a.m. The two combatants knocked over food display cases. Video of the incident was posted on Facebook.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• Bradley police arrested Jammie J. Allen, 33, of Kankakee, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs on March 1. According to a report, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Allen for having a front headlight out. Allen did not pull over for several blocks after the officer activated his emergency lights. After Allen did stop, the officer smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle. Two small baggies with suspected cocaine were found in the car during a search. Hall received tickets for driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to obey stop sign, fleeing/attempt to elude police and traveling wrong way on one-way street. A judge set Allen's bond at $10,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

• Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 5:09 p.m. on March 4 in the 600 block of North Greenwood Avenue. A rental car was struck on the right rear. One spent round was found.

• Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the alley of the 200 block of North Myrtle Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on March 3. According to a report, a witness saw a black male shooting, then fled in a blue Honda vehicle with two occupants. Several casings were located in the alley. No damage was found in the area.

<strong>Unlawful possession of a firearm</strong>

• Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jabarie J. Johns, of Kankakee, 20, and Isahih D. Hill, 18, of Kankakee, and charged both for unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing justice on Feb. 24. According to a report, at 3:14 a.m. a trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed (102 mph in a 70 mph zone) on Interstate 57 southbound at Mile Marker 314. The trooper caught up to the vehicle on Court Street in Kankakee. As the trooper stopped the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Two occupants remained in the vehicle, Johns and Hill. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a firearm and ammunition. Johns and Hill did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.