Blotter: Feb. 27, 2018

<strong>Battery</strong>

A man told Kankakee police he fell on a knife and suffered a wound to his left buttocks on Feb. 22. An officer was dispatched to Presence St. Mary's Hospital regarding a patient. The man had bruises and scrapes to his face but was uncooperative when asked what happened.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a burglary at a home in the 500 block of South Dearborn Avenue on Feb. 23. A woman said shoes and clothing were missing.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Bourbonnais police arrested Darrin W. Malone Jr., 22, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, manufacturing/delivery of cannabis (30 to 500 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 24. According to a report, a motorist found two men passed out in a vehicle on North Convent Street northbound. An officer smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Malone agreed to take a breath alcohol content test at the station, which came back with a result .205. A judge set his bond at $7,500 for the DUI.

<strong>Possession of controlled substance</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Ramiro J. Zavala, 36, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 23. According to a report, an officer stopped a vehicle Zavala was driving for a traffic infraction at East Merchant Street and South Rosewood Avenue. Zavala was found to be in possession of 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, which tested positive. A judge released him on a $15,000 recognizance bond.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Leeland L. Green, 46, of Kankakee, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of church property on Feb. 21. According to a prosecutor, Green allegedly sold 0.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine to a confidential source. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a shots fired call in the 300 block of Tedmark Court on Feb. 22. Investigators found a vehicle that had been hit twice by gunfire. They also found nine .40 caliber shell casings.