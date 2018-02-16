Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Watseka

WATSEKA — A Wisconsin man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested by Watseka police on Thursday.

Christopher J. Hamlin, of Watertown, Wis., is wanted on federal weapon charges, according to a release.

Hamlin was spotted by a homeowner in the 400 block of West Hickory Street at 12:20 p.m.

He was taken into custody after being tracked through a wooded area.

On Wednesday, Hamlin fled from a car he was a passenger in that was stopped by officers at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Hamlin was carrying an airsoft AR 15, which was found later.