Kankakee man charged for 2016 armed robbery

BRADLEY — Joe T. Johnson Jr., of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with the December 2016 armed robbery of the Federated Bank branch on South Kinzie Avenue in Bradley.

According to Bradley Lt. Robert Mason, Kankakee police stopped Johnson's vehicle on Monday. He was found to be driving on a suspended license and he was wanted on multiple warrants.

Johnson is accused of robbing a teller at gunpoint on Dec. 12, 2016.

Evidence recovered by investigators was identified as Johnson's through testing by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, according to a release.

The 26-year-old Johnson was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Feb. 8. His bond was set at $200,000.