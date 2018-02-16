2 arrested in drug raid

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Brian J. Burmeister, of Manteno, and DeJuan A. Taylor, of Kankakee, for delivery of a controlled substance on Feb. 10.

The 26-year-old Burmeister was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance on Feb. 10. He was released Feb. 11 after paying the required 10 percent of the $25,000 bond set by a judge.

The 24-year-old Taylor was arrested on a warrant. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Burmeister and Taylor are the latest arrests made in a drug roundup that began Oct. 22, 2017.

So far, 26 individuals have been arrested on drug delivery and/or drug possession charges.

Agents were assisted by Manteno and Kankakee police, Kankakee County sheriff's police, U.S. Marshals Central Illinois task force and the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Division.