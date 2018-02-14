Footprints in snow lead to burglars' capture

BOURBONNAIS — Footprints in the snow led Kankakee County Sheriff's police to nab two robbers of a home in the Oak Creek Estates Mobile Home Park in Bourbonnais Township on Monday.

Investigators followed the footprints to another home where they arrested 21-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and 20-year-old Danari M. Smith and recovered the stolen property, according to a release from Sheriff Mike Downey.

"I applaud the officers on scene for following up on their instincts to quickly resolve this case," Downey said. "As a result of their hard work, evidence from prior burglaries in the area was discovered, which will play a critical role in the investigation and may result in additional arrests."