Corrections officer attacked by Cook County inmate

KANKAKEE — A Cook County inmate housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center was arrested after he punched and bit a corrections officer on Thursday.

Wendell Haywood was charged with aggravated battery to a correctional officer and battery to a correctional officer. A judge set his bond at $75,000. He will be arraigned Jan. 10.

Kankakee County has a rent-a-cell program that houses inmates from Cook County, as well as federal prisoners awaiting trial and immigrants being deported by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

According to a prosecutor, the 25-year-old Haywood was asked by the officer to put his identification band back on but refused.

The band is to be worn at all times, according to Chief Deputy Ken McCabe.

Haywood punched the officer twice in the face and bit the officer on his thumb. The officer was treated at a local hospital. McCabe said the officer has since been released.

According to a search of records and media reports, Haywood was arrested May 19, 2014 and charged with first-degree murder.

Haywood is alleged to have shot and killed 23-year-old Travis Perkins on May 9, 2012.

In May 2016, another Cook County inmate being housed here brutally beat a corrections officer.

Cordarryl Stevenson agreed to plead guilty this past April and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The officer returned to work after recovering from his injuries.

Stevenson was awaiting trial on two separate cases for armed robbery and aggravated battery in Cook County at the time of the attack.

Following the attack, Stevenson was transferred to Cook County jail.

Stevenson was accused of taking a fellow Cook County inmate hostage and stabbing him. That was about two months after the incident in Kankakee County.

Video of the Cook County standoff was published by the Chicago Tribune in August 2016. It shows Stevenson holding what appears to be a knife near the head of another inmate.