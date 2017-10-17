Kankakee man arrested for robbery

KANKAKEE — Gregory M. Dismuke was arrested by Kankakee police for robbing a man at gunpoint on Oct. 13.

The 29-year-old Dismuke, of Kankakee, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon. A judge set his bond at $150,000.

According to a report, police were called to the 600 block of Eastview Drive at 12:48 a.m.

The victim said Dismuke displayed a handgun and robbed him of $150 in cash.

Investigators recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm that was loaded.

Bourbonnais police located Dismuke in a parking lot in the 300 block of North Stadium Drive 30 minutes after the incident occurred. He was a passenger in a car.

According to Bourbonnais' report, "a wad of cash" was found in a pocket of Dismuke's pants.