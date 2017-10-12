2 reports of shots fired

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated two reports of shots fired that occurred 25 minutes apart on Oct. 9.

According to a report, at 1:35 a.m., police were called to a home in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue after a woman heard three shots fired.

The woman told police she returned home and found a black man in her bedroom with her daughter. The man jumped out a window and ran through the backyard. He stopped near a garage, and she heard the shots come from that direction.

A juvenile male was arrested Monday and charged with the shooting, according to Investigations Commander Robin Passwater.

At 2 a.m., an officer heard four to six shots a few blocks southeast of 700 North Indiana Avenue.

Officers found a man shot in his right leg in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue. He was taken to Presence St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

Passwater said investigators believe the man accidentally shot himself.