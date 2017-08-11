Blotter: Aug. 11, 2017

<strong>Possession of cannabis</strong>

Illinois State Police arrested Demario L. Watkins, 21, of Chicago, and Daniel Wilson-Sowah, 21, of Danville, and charged them with possession of cannabis over 30 grams, manufacturing/delivery of cannabis 30 to 500 grams, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm on Aug. 3. A vehicle the two were passengers in was stopped for speeding on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 292 in Iroquois County. A search found two firearms, ammunition, cannabis and drug paraphernalia.