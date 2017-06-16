Arrest made in hammer attack

A Kankakee man is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head with a hammer last weekend at their home on South Harrison Avenue.

Darren E. Parnell-Hodges, 46, was charged with aggravated domestic battery following the Saturday morning altercation. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Assistant State's Attorney Ed Pentuic said Parnell-Hodges struck the woman, who is mentally handicapped, with the claw-side of a hammer and threw her into a bath tub after he believed her family called the police on him.

The woman sustained cuts to her head and right thigh. She also hit her head on the bath tub. She was treated and released from Riverside Medical Center.

Parnell-Hodges ran away before Kankakee police arrived at the residence about 10:15 a.m. Saturday. He was later arrested.

During Thursday's bond hearing, Pentuic said Parnell-Hodges is a registered sex offender for previous sexual assault cases in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Parnell-Hodges is scheduled to be arraigned on June 28.