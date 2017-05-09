Man arrested for online threat to BBCHS

Bradley police arrested a 39-year-old last week after he said on social media that he was going to bomb Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

John M. Williamson, of Bradley, was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct on Friday. A judge set his bond at $75,000 and his next court date is May 22.

It marked the third time in the last week the school was the target of a threat.

According to police, they were contacted by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, who received a tip about Friday's threat made by Williamson.

BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley said they were made aware of the threat.

On May 2, Jacqueline M. Bertrand, a senior at BBCHS, was arrested for making a threat via social media to a school administrator about blowing up the school. The 18-year-old was charged with felony disorderly conduct.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old male was arrested Wednesday after he threatened to shoot up the school.