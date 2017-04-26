ISP arrest 3 in Kankakee, Iroquois

Illinois State Police arrested three people this past weekend in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

On April 21, Jebba L. Biddle-White, 47, of Chicago, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a trooper observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder with its four-way flashers activated on Interstate 57 at mile marker 310 in Kankakee County.

The trooper arrested him after Biddle-White showed signs of impairment. He also was charged with resisting arrest.

• A report of reckless driving by a truck tractor with semi-trailer on southbound I-57 led to the arrest of Darryl D. Davison, 51, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of drugs.

The trooper stopped the vehicle at mile marker 302 in Iroquois County after observing it driving all over the road.

Davison was cited for improper lane usage, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, following too closely, log book not current.

• Troopers were conducting a roadside safety check on Illinois Route 17 at I-57 on April 22 when a vehicle driven by Kyle Whitfield, 34, of Kankakee, failed to stop.

A trooper was able to stop the vehicle a short distance from the check point. He arrested Whitfield, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was issued citations for disobeying a police officer, illegal transportation of alcohol and driver's license not on person.