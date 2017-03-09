Man arrested for 135 grams of crack

Joseph Vine, of Kankakee, was arrested by agents from the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Agency Group after a search of a Kankakee home turned up 135.3 grams of crack cocaine on Tuesday.

It had a street value of $13,500, according to KAMEG Director Chris Koerner.

He said the arrest culminated a four-month investigation.

The 34-year-old Vine was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park.

Agents searched a home in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive.

Also recovered were 9 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cash.