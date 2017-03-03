Shaw Local

Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Momence man arrested for home burglary

By Jeff Bonty

Sean A. Buchanan, of Momence, was arrested by Momence police and charged with residential burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm on Wednesday.

A judge set his bail at $100,000.

According to police, a resident of a home in the 100 block of Stirling Place was awakened by a loud noise inside his home. A male subject he found inside fled.

The resident told police several firearms and jewelry were missing. He also gave them a description of the suspect.

Police went to a home on North Cedar Street where the 24-year-old Buchanan lived. He was seen running from the area but was captured. Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun and several other stolen items on him.