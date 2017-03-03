Momence man arrested for home burglary

Sean A. Buchanan, of Momence, was arrested by Momence police and charged with residential burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm on Wednesday.

A judge set his bail at $100,000.

According to police, a resident of a home in the 100 block of Stirling Place was awakened by a loud noise inside his home. A male subject he found inside fled.

The resident told police several firearms and jewelry were missing. He also gave them a description of the suspect.

Police went to a home on North Cedar Street where the 24-year-old Buchanan lived. He was seen running from the area but was captured. Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun and several other stolen items on him.