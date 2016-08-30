Man arrested for throwing tomahawk at Iroquois deputy

A rural Milford man is facing attempted murder charges after he injured a Iroquois County sheriff's deputy with a tomahawk on Friday.

According to a news release, the deputy is recovering with a broken left arm, dislocated finger and a cut after he shielded himself from the tomahawk thrown by Kevin D. Funk, 29, of rural Milford. The deputy raised his left arm to protect his head.

He was at a home in the 1100 block of North 1800E Road to arrest Funk for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child following an investigation.

Additional officers responded, and Funk was taken into custody without further incident.

On Monday, Funk was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count attempted murder.

A judge set his bond at $500,000.