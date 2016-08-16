Cissna Park teen injures policeman, arrested

A Cissna Park teen was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer on Friday.

According to Iroquois County sheriff's police, a Cissna Park officer was checking a report of a suspicious person in the alley of the 200 block of West Blaine Street. He found the 17-year-old male, who resisted and fought with him. The teen broke away and fled on foot.

Sheriff's police with assistance from Milford police found the teen in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. They apprehended him after an altercation.

The Cissna Park officer was treated for minor injuries at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

The teen was taken to Danville Juvenile Detention Center.