Man charged in death of his baby

After being arrested for murdering his baby, only to have the charges downgraded days later, a Kankakee man is once more facing first-degree murder charges in the April death of his 1 1/2 year old son.

Last Thursday, a Kankakee County Grand Jury indicted Keon D. Stokes on two counts of murder. Prosecutors are accusing Stokes of beating his son to death.

Stokes initially had been charged with aggravated battery during his initial court appearance, and a judge set his bond $500,000. He still is being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center as of Monday.

Stokes' next court date is Aug. 18. He is being represented by attorney Robert Pervan, of Homer Glen.

Authorities were awaiting tests results from the autopsy of Michael Young. Those came back last month, according to the coroner's office and police.

According to police, Stokes initially asked for someone to call 911 when he was in Manteno. But they said Stokes came back to Kankakee, where city police met up with him at his home. That's when they took the boy to Presence St. Mary's Hospital.

According to a report, the child's body was cold to the touch and he had a bruise on his back.

Stokes and the mother of the child are not married, according to police.