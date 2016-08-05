More shootings reported in Kankakee, no injuries

Kankakee police continue to investigate Wednesday's incident in the 300 block of West Station Street as two more shootings in the city were reported.

In the first incident on Wednesday about 4:30 p.m., a man was injured by a car carrying the person suspected of shooting at him.

Police are not commenting on a possible motive, the condition of the victim or how many guns might have been used.

A man who lives nearby said he heard 12 or 13 shots. Police had marked five shell casing in the street.

Less than two hours later, about 6 p.m., another shooting was reported, this time in the 500 block of South Nelson Avenue. It is not believed to be related, according to police.

A witness said he saw three black males running south toward an apartment complex. Officers found shell casings in the street.

More shots were fired at 3:23 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

A woman said someone shot at her house. There was damage to an upstairs window and a shell casing was found.