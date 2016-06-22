Scuffle in store damages Lottery machine

An employee and an Illinois Lottery machine were assaulted at a business in the 1800 block of East Court Street in Kankakee on Monday.

According to a police report, the store employee was behind the counter operating the machine when a woman she knew came up and started talking to her. The conversation was about an issue between the two.

The woman doused the employee with a cup of pop after the employee said something. The women had to be separated after they started fighting.

Pop splashed onto the lottery machine causing it to malfunction.

The suspect left, but a store manager gave police a DVD of the incident from surveillance cameras.

The employee signed a battery complaint and store manager signed one for criminal damage to property.